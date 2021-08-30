Advertisement

Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases

Augusta Health
Augusta Health(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health issued an update Monday to address the prevalence of COVID-19 in the Shenandoah Health District that continues to rise precipitously and has reached unprecedented levels.

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 am on Friday, August 27 there were 95 new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites, the highest single daily total ever for Augusta Health. The previous high single testing day at Augusta Health was New Year’s Even when the total was 82.

Until Sunday, in the 24 hours preceding 9:00 am on Sunday, August 29, Augusta Health had 118 new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites.

Augusta Health’s inpatient COVID-19 census is 43. The strong majority of their COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated persons.

The Weyers Cave Urgent Care and Stuarts Draft Urgent Care have been temporarily closed so that staff can be redeployed to the Staunton Urgent Care and Waynesboro Urgent care to assist with COVID-19 testing.

Elective surgeries that require an inpatient admission are being reviewed, and some are postponed. The Shenandoah House and Skilled Nursing units are also temporarily closed so those staff can be redeployed to assist in other units.

Augusta Health says staff have responded with a high level of commitment to their patients and the community, and are supporting each other with remarkable teamwork.

Augusta Health implores everyone to vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, and stay distant from others when possible. Officials say COVID vaccinations are the still the most effective and lasting way to prevent COVID infections in the community, and the best defense against serious illness and death.

For more on this update and vaccine clinic information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking power outages
Michael Worsham
Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014
NHC
The latest on hurricane Ida, making landfall this weekend
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Grove was last seen Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile

Latest News

Other schools including Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia are enforcing their...
Report: Virginia college vaccine mandates unevenly enforced
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,291 from over the weekend
Health experts remind people in the Valley to continue good hygiene. (WHSV)
Experts emphasize testing, hand washing and distancing in areas of high transmission
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hold memorial for those lost to COVID-19