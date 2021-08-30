City’s Public Utilities Department conducting annual testing of sewer system
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department has begun its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system. The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system.
Officials say the purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the City’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary. Testing began Monday, Aug. 30, and will run through November.
During this time, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks. This year’s testing will take place in the following areas:
- Acorn Drive
- Hillcrest Drive
- Red Oak Street
- Alpine Drive
- Holly Hill Drive
- Roberts Court
- Ashby Avenue
- Ivy Lane
- Royal Court
- Birch Drive
- Jefferson Street
- Shank Drive
- Blakely Court
- Lake Terrace Drive
- Sharon Lane
- N Burkwood Court
- N Liberty Street
- Spruce Court
- S Burkwood Court
- Lincolnshire Drive
- Suter Street
- Buttonwood Court
- Madison Street
- Technology Drive
- CF Pours Drive
- N Main Street
- Ty-Way Crossing
- Charles Street
- Monroe Street
- Upland Drive
- Clinton Street
- Moore Street
- Victorian Village Drive
- College Avenue
- Mount Clinton Pike
- Villa Drive
- W Dogwood Drive
- Old Richmond Circle
- Vine Street
- Drake Lane
- Old Windmill Circle
- Virginia Avenue
- Emerson Lane
- Park Road
- Waterman Drive
- Frost Place
- Parkway Drive
- Wilson Avenue
- Harmony Drive
- Parkwood Drive
- Woodland Park Circle
- Hawthorne Circle
- Pine Court
- Wordsworth Court
- Heritage Drive
- Poets Court
- Eastern Mennonite University
- Eastern Mennonite High School
- VMRC
- Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Service Board
The city has a total of 190 miles of sewer lines and a section of those lines are tested each year. City officials say some smoke will be seen being released from rooftop plumbing vents, which is an indication of a properly installed plumbing system.
Tips for residents:
- Pour one gallon of water into the drain traps of floors, sinks, showers and tubs, which will prevent sewer gases or smoke from entering a home or business.
- If the non-toxic smoke enters a residence or business, this is a sign of a defect in the plumbing. When this occurs, there is no need to contact emergency services. Open a window or door for ventilation, note the location of the smoke, and contact a qualified plumber.
- Anyone with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should not stay in a building where smoke has entered as a precautionary measure.
Anyone with questions may contact the Public Utilities Department at 540-434-9959.
