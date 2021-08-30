City’s Public Utilities Department conducting annual testing of sewer system

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department has begun its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system. The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system.

Officials say the purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the City’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary. Testing began Monday, Aug. 30, and will run through November.

During this time, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks. This year’s testing will take place in the following areas:

Acorn Drive

Hillcrest Drive

Red Oak Street

Alpine Drive

Holly Hill Drive

Roberts Court

Ashby Avenue

Ivy Lane

Royal Court

Birch Drive

Jefferson Street

Shank Drive

Blakely Court

Lake Terrace Drive

Sharon Lane

N Burkwood Court

N Liberty Street

Spruce Court

S Burkwood Court

Lincolnshire Drive

Suter Street

Buttonwood Court

Madison Street

Technology Drive

CF Pours Drive

N Main Street

Ty-Way Crossing

Charles Street

Monroe Street

Upland Drive

Clinton Street

Moore Street

Victorian Village Drive

College Avenue

Mount Clinton Pike

Villa Drive

W Dogwood Drive

Old Richmond Circle

Vine Street

Drake Lane

Old Windmill Circle

Virginia Avenue

Emerson Lane

Park Road

Waterman Drive

Frost Place

Parkway Drive

Wilson Avenue

Harmony Drive

Parkwood Drive

Woodland Park Circle

Hawthorne Circle

Pine Court

Wordsworth Court

Heritage Drive

Poets Court

Eastern Mennonite University

Eastern Mennonite High School

VMRC

Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Service Board

The city has a total of 190 miles of sewer lines and a section of those lines are tested each year. City officials say some smoke will be seen being released from rooftop plumbing vents, which is an indication of a properly installed plumbing system.

Tips for residents:

Pour one gallon of water into the drain traps of floors, sinks, showers and tubs, which will prevent sewer gases or smoke from entering a home or business.

If the non-toxic smoke enters a residence or business, this is a sign of a defect in the plumbing. When this occurs, there is no need to contact emergency services. Open a window or door for ventilation, note the location of the smoke, and contact a qualified plumber.

Anyone with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should not stay in a building where smoke has entered as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with questions may contact the Public Utilities Department at 540-434-9959.

