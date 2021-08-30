Community Spotlight: Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is “National Traumatic Brain Injury Month.” Brain Injury Connections works all year round to help educate the public, push for prevention, and help people through their injuries.

“Data for the greater Shenandoah Valley states that 41,000 people have been affected by brain injury, and that’s traumatic brain injury or stroke,” says Cindy Noftsinger, executive director of Brain Injury Connections.

For people who suffer from a brain injury, getting back to independent living can be a struggle. May who sustain those injuries suddenly have to deal with changes to their vision, hearing, body, and mental health.

“A lot of times, unfortunately, folks who sustain brain injuries do have difficulty getting back into school, getting back into employment,” says Noftsinger. “Their finances really are affected, and so they need to find affordable ways to continue living in their communities.”

That’s where Brain Injury Connections comes into play. After a diagnosis, case managers help their clients get connected to community resource, providers that can aide in recovery, and support groups. For others, the nonprofit works to educate.

“Prevention is key,” says Noftsinger.

She says the group also helped push for legislative changes that adjusted the Department of Education’s definition of “brain injury,” to better help pediatric clients.

“In this shop, we’ve discovered if we could bubble wrap our loved ones, we would,” says Noftsinger.

To learn more, visit their website: www.bicsv.org.

