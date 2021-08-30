Dave Thomas reflects on time as JMU play-by-play announcer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There will be a new radio voice of JMU football this fall.

Dave Thomas, who has served as radio play-by-play announcer for JMU football, men’s basketball, and other various sports since 2015, has stepped down from the role for another job opportunity in the radio business in Boone, North Carolina.

Thomas says he will also remember and cherish his time with the Dukes.

“It’s been the pinnacle of my career,” said Thomas. “And if I never call another game, I can’t be unhappy. Just being able to do it. And it’s not so much the success the teams have had, but it’s the way JMU operates...I have been more than blessed during my time here at JMU. It’s a tough time to leave but I am very excited about the new chapter and opportunity.”

Thomas says his favorite memories calling games at JMU include: the football team’s FCS playoff win at North Dakota State in 2016, Matt Lewis’ 40-point performance for JMU men’s basketball in a win at Hofstra in 2019, and the JMU softball team’s successful postseason runs.

JMU is currently searching for Thomas’ replacement.

