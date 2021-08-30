Advertisement

Edinburg woman creates Little Free Art Gallery

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Tucked back on North Main Street in Edinburg stands a little free art gallery.

“I saw an article in the Washington Post and I thought...I have got to do that,” said Jeanne Russell.

Like a little free library, you can take a piece of art and leave one too.

“Today there were three things missing so I was able to replenish them,” said Russell.

Jeanne Russell says the gallery, built right outside of her home, has brought her so much joy.

“I love to go look at it every morning. I go out there and I see what’s happened and I get excited. If something is gone then I get to put something else out,” said Russell.

The gallery is filled with all kinds of art. From figurines to paintings and even a spider made by Russell’s next-door neighbor.

“At this time when everyone is arguing about something and everyone is upset about something...art is for everyone.”

“Hopefully maybe someone that is visiting Edinburg will enjoy it and more people can see our nice little town,” said Russell.

You can find more from Jeanne and her gallery here.

