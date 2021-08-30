Fire destroys Belgravia Farm barn in Shenandoah County

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As fire investigators continue to look into how a fire started on Friday that engulfed a more than a 130-year-old barn in Edinburg, the owner looks back on the joy the venue brought to the Valley.

“The barn was almost to the point of falling down and we brought it to the point of falling down to that,” Sparkie Miller, the owner of Belgravia Farm, said.

Over the last six years, Miller has worked hard to turn the once stable built-in 1890 into a place the Valley could celebrate those special moments.

From weddings to hosting the Republican Party and even the Turkey Federation Miller says they’ve done it all.

“I enjoy seeing people have a good time and this barn was quite a landmark and it has worked out really well up until the other day,” Miller said.

Friday evening Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue was called out where the 165-foot long building was engulfed in flames.

“I got the phone call and the fire trucks came by and I wasn’t here and by the time I got here there was hardly anything left,” Miller said.

The fire burned throughout the entire barn leaving nothing but pieces of the roof and the silo behind the barn.

“It got so hot that it has buckled it and of course when you buckle it from the heat it weakens it so I will take it down,” Miller said.

Miller says he will rebuild eventually but unfortunately, he says replacing the exact barn is impossible to do because of how old the wood was.

He says for now he is thankful no one was hurt and the memories some have made over the years.

“Everybody seemed to have a good time here and for that I will miss them,” Miller said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.