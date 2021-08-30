Game week arrives for JMU football

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Game week has arrived for the James Madison football team.

“I thought we had a good (fall) camp,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “The guys had a really focused, business-like approach to every practice.”

JMU recently wrapped up fall camp and has now shifted its focus completely to its season opener. The Dukes are scheduled to host Morehead State Saturday evening in their first game of the 2021 fall season. The two teams squared off in the first game of the 2021 spring season, with JMU claiming a 52-0 win.

Cignetti says he’s pleased with how the Dukes have prepared for the upcoming season.

“I think in terms of the mentality and identity, we’re where we wanted to be,” said Cignetti. “I liked the way we approached every single practice...we got pretty good depth at a lot of positions, especially on defense. All-in-all, I thought it was a really good camp. I liked the team attitude, the mentality, and sort of the focus and what they are trying to get done, they know how to go about it and I think they we’re in a good place.”

There are high expectations for JMU again this fall. The Dukes have been picked to win the CAA and are ranked as the No. 2 team in the country behind Sam Houston. Saturday’s game against Morehead State is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. It will be televised on NBC Sports Washington with the digital broadcast available through FloSports.

