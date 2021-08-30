Houma resident: ‘This was our Katrina’

Autoplay Caption

Houma, LA (KPLC) - When the sun rose on Houma Monday morning, there was plenty of damage from Hurricane Ida to be seen.

Scott and Daria Hebert rode out the storm in Ida’s western eyewall.

“The problem was it was so tenacious,” Scott said.

The Heberts said there were about seven or eight nerve-wracking hours from the time Ida hit until it passed.

“About midway through we were like, ‘Man we might have made a mistake,” Scott Hebert said.

On Main Street in downtown Houma, storefronts were blown out and walls were torn down on many businesses.

“This was our Katrina, basically,” Daria said. “This was Houma’s Katrina.”

The Hebert’s house received water damage and they were using water from the Intracoastal Canal to flush their toilets.

“We’ve got water leaking in every room,” Scott said. “The water finds a way in when there’s no shingles left on.”

