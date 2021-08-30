Mary Baldwin students return to campus vaccinated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University was one of the first campuses in Virginia to require vaccinations for students.

They returned to the classroom Monday, August 30, and the campus reports a 91% vaccination rate among faculty, staff and students.

Dr. Deborah Greubel, Vice President of Health Sciences and Chief Health Officer, says they’re very optimistic about their mitigation strategies.

“We’re still masking indoors, we’re still doing the safety precautions we did last year for indoors, but outside, you’ll see people unmasked, you’ll see people on campus and vibrant, and our case numbers are going to be really, really low,” said Greubel.

Some students say they feel safer on campus after hearing the percent of vaccinated people.

“People are really getting vaccinated, and that makes me feel more comfortable because even if we do have to shut down again, or move to online learning, we’ll be more safe because almost the entire campus is completely vaccinated,” said Freshman Miya Adolphis.

Adolphis says she is worried classes will move to virtual, but she says she’s not as worried about getting sick.

“Nothing is really for certain and nothing is set in stone this semester,” said Adolphis.

Greubel says they’re still paying attention to students’ health and safety, but they’re able to look ahead to other parts of campus life, like basketball season.

“We worry if one person gets sick with a breakthrough case or if they’re unvaccinated and get sick, everyone who’s vaccinated around them stays safe. We have more people, more vibrancy on campus because of that,” Greubel said.

Greubel says Mary Baldwin has seen a breakthrough case at the Murphy Denning campus in Fishersville.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.