Advertisement

Mary Baldwin students return to campus vaccinated

Mary Baldwin students walk back from class on August 30. (WHSV)
Mary Baldwin students walk back from class on August 30. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University was one of the first campuses in Virginia to require vaccinations for students.

They returned to the classroom Monday, August 30, and the campus reports a 91% vaccination rate among faculty, staff and students.

Dr. Deborah Greubel, Vice President of Health Sciences and Chief Health Officer, says they’re very optimistic about their mitigation strategies.

“We’re still masking indoors, we’re still doing the safety precautions we did last year for indoors, but outside, you’ll see people unmasked, you’ll see people on campus and vibrant, and our case numbers are going to be really, really low,” said Greubel.

Some students say they feel safer on campus after hearing the percent of vaccinated people.

“People are really getting vaccinated, and that makes me feel more comfortable because even if we do have to shut down again, or move to online learning, we’ll be more safe because almost the entire campus is completely vaccinated,” said Freshman Miya Adolphis.

Adolphis says she is worried classes will move to virtual, but she says she’s not as worried about getting sick.

“Nothing is really for certain and nothing is set in stone this semester,” said Adolphis.

Greubel says they’re still paying attention to students’ health and safety, but they’re able to look ahead to other parts of campus life, like basketball season.

“We worry if one person gets sick with a breakthrough case or if they’re unvaccinated and get sick, everyone who’s vaccinated around them stays safe. We have more people, more vibrancy on campus because of that,” Greubel said.

Greubel says Mary Baldwin has seen a breakthrough case at the Murphy Denning campus in Fishersville.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking power outages
Michael Worsham
Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Grove was last seen Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile

Latest News

Republican nominee for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Day One game plan Monday,...
Glenn Youngkin unveils Day One plan
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Truck collision claims life of Weyers Cave construction worker
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted last week to become part of a larger...
Rockingham County’s new partnership will increase broadband connectivity
Superintendent Merv Daugherty announced current and new bus drivers will see their starting...
Chesterfield increases bus driver pay to $20 per hour, announces $3,000 bonus