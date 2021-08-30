Advertisement

Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating threats to schools

Nelson County Public Schools buses, classrooms and facilities will remain empty until October...
Nelson County Public Schools buses, classrooms and facilities will remain empty until October based on reopening plan.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County Public Schools says the sheriff’s office is investigating online threats against the schools.

Nelson Co. schools are closed Monday, August 30.

Schools were also closed Friday, August 27, due in part to an incident at the high school the day before involving law enforcement. Video on social media appears to show two uniformed officers pinning a person to the floor. Officials have not confirmed if the person being taken into custody is a student or not.

Nelson County Public Schools asks anyone who has any information regarding these threats to contact the sheriff’s office.

Some students had stated that they plan to hold a protest Monday.

08/30/2021 Nelson County Public Schools’ Facebook post:

Nelson County Public Schools (VA) will be closed today, Monday, August 30, 2021. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is working to investigate threats on social media regarding violence toward our schools. Anyone who has any information regarding these threats is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Dept. as they are very serious and concerning. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff.

RELEATED: Nelson Co. schools closed Aug. 27 due heat, COVID-19, and investigation

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Tracking power outages
Michael Worsham
Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014
NHC
The latest on hurricane Ida, making landfall this weekend
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Katrina was massive which helped contribute to its insane storm surge.
Hurricane strength is more than just wind speed - Here’s why

Latest News

Health experts remind people in the Valley to continue good hygiene. (WHSV)
Experts emphasize testing, hand washing and distancing in areas of high transmission
An Edinburg woman created a small art gallery in the front of her home. You can take a piece of...
Edinburg woman creates Little Free Art Gallery
Ida will bring rain to our area Wednesday
Ben's Overnight Forecast 8/29/2021
Mercy Chefs is preparing their teams to help with relief efforts in Louisiana.
‘This is a very tough day’: Nonprofit prepares teams for Hurricane Ida relief efforts