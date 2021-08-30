New DMV Select Office to Open in City of Waynesboro

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced it is partnering with the City of Waynesboro to open a DMV Select office, located at 501 W. Main Street, Room 105, on September 7.

DMV contracts with local governments to offer customers mostly vehicle-related transactions at DMV Selects.

Transactions that can be conducted at DMV Selects include vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcripts, voter registration applications and more.

The new Waynesboro DMV Select office will operate by appointment only Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., supporting nearby customer service centers, according to the release.

Appointments can be made through the City of Waynesboro’s website. Officials say this new location will also sell hunting and fishing licenses, E-ZPass transponders and will host DMV Connect visits.

“We are pleased to partner with the City of Waynesboro to provide additional service for area residents,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We want to make sure customers know they have options to conduct vehicle-related transactions. With the opening of this DMV Select, local residents can choose the DMV service outlet for vehicle transactions that is most convenient to them.”

City Treasurer Stephanie Beverage says she and her staff are excited to provide DMV services to area residents.

“Offering these services only strengthens our efforts to provide efficient, effective, and courteous service,” said Beverage. “Utilizing the new DMV Select office saves our residents time and money.”

With the addition of this venue, DMV says it now has 55 DMV Select partners throughout the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.