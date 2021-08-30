Several storms ahead of Hurricane Ida remnants

While the area is still in a drought, it won’t be for long. Several storms Monday and Tuesday will bring locally heavy rainfall and torrential rain that can lead to localized flooding. Tropical rain from the remnants of hurricane Ida will be across our area Wednesday. Rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday looks to be in the 2-4″ rain with a few locally higher amounts where we have the heaviest rain move through. While rain is needed this is going to lead to flooding concerns especially for Wednesday. Be aware especially in flood prone areas, near creeks and rivers. Rivers will still rise even after the rain stops so most of the rivers will not crest until Thursday.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy heading into the evening. Temperatures in the 70s for most especially where we had rain. There will still be scattered thunderstorms and some showers. Locally heavy rainfall with any storm and not everyone will pick up on rain. Torrential downpours can lead to localized flooding and storms will contain gusty winds.

Temperatures will be pleasant but feeling a bit muggy at times for the evening. Most of storms should start to fizzle after about 9/10pm and then and remaining rain will taper off around midnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with patchy fog or haze.

TUESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 80s, some peaks of sun. Feeling more humid through the day. At least we’ll have a break from the 90s with more clouds for the day. Mostly cloudy but still very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

As a cold front moves into the area, this will drive a few spotty thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon and then activity will increase into the evening. It will not be raining all day and some spots will not see rain on Tuesday at all.

Once again there will torrential rain within any storm and localized flooding is very possible. Staying warm but pleasant into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. It will still rather humid. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening but still not fully widespread. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The remnants of Ida will move through the area and will bring drought-breaking rain. However, this is still going to bring a flooding threat especially for creeks and rivers, and flood prone spots. With the center of low pressure cutting through our area or just staying northwest, there is also the potential for a tornado in the afternoon. Typically tornadoes from tropical systems are short-lived and weak (winds 65-95mph) however they can still create damage. This is not a guarantee but because of the position of the center of the low pressure, that puts us on the right side and the conditions will be favorable.

It may not be raining first thing in the morning but the rain continues to fill in through the morning and it will be heavy at times. Temperatures stay in the 70s for the day, likely low to mid 70s with emphasis on the low 70s. Rain will be heavy at times especially in some thunderstorms. Right now we are looking at 2-4″ of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday and it would be possible for a few locally higher amounts.

Rain will continue into the evening and turning lighter with some more breaks. There will still be some water around. Drying out overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s and a nice drop in humidity overnight.

THURSDAY: Cloudy early and refreshing with finally, lower humidity. Decreasing clouds for the rest of the day and very comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s! With low humidity this is going to feel like a fantastic day. Keep in mind that rivers will still rise after the rain stops so the rivers won’t even crest until Thursday afternoon. A pleasant night with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. A beautiful day, mainly sunny and warm but comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to next weekend with temperatures starting out in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. Pleasant again overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

