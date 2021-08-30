Shenandoah County Fair returns to the Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The fair has plenty of events scheduled for the week, which includes two nights of demolition derby, a pig scramble, and music from The Marshall Tucker Band, Jo Dee Messina, and the Christian band Mercy Me.

“We obviously took a large hit last year financially,” said Tom Eshelman, general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair. “Fairs derive totally on attendance and folks coming to the fairs and supporting it, and so I think we have a great fair lined up, we got some great, free entertainment on the grounds.”

