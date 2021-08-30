Advertisement

Shenandoah County Fair returns to the Valley

Shenandoah County Fair is B-A-C-K!
Shenandoah County Fair is B-A-C-K!(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The fair has plenty of events scheduled for the week, which includes two nights of demolition derby, a pig scramble, and music from The Marshall Tucker Band, Jo Dee Messina, and the Christian band Mercy Me.

“We obviously took a large hit last year financially,” said Tom Eshelman, general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair. “Fairs derive totally on attendance and folks coming to the fairs and supporting it, and so I think we have a great fair lined up, we got some great, free entertainment on the grounds.”

For more information and schedules for the fair, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking power outages
Michael Worsham
Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Grove was last seen Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile

Latest News

Students in class (WHSV, File)
Valley schools to address learning loss
Gov. Jim Justice continues to urge residents to get vaccinated.
West Virginia ICU patients approaching pandemic high
The new Waynesboro DMV Select office will operate by appointment only Monday through Friday...
New DMV Select Office to Open in City of Waynesboro
Snead is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. Sheriff Smith says...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest man for sexual assault