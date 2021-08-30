Advertisement

A Third Quarter Moon occurs for the second time this month up in the sky

A Third Quarter Moon will be visible for a second time in August.
A Third Quarter Moon will be visible for a second time in August.(Stellarium)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WHSV) - As we head out of August and into September, a few interesting events will occur in the sky like the moon in its third quarter phase for the second time in August and the peak of the Aurigid meteor shower.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 18 minutes of daylight. By Sunday September 5th, sunrise will move from 6:42 am to 6:49 am and sunset will move from 7:49 pm to 7:37 pm. This will bring us down to 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight and up to 11 hours and 12 minutes of darkness. On September 1st, we drop to under 13 hours of daylight for the first time since March 9th.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
August 30th, 4:43 am2 min24°above NNWabove NNE
August 31st, 3:58 am1 min47°above NNEabove NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonAugust 30th, 3:13 am
New MoonSeptember 6th, 8:51 pm
Full MoonSeptember 13th, 4:39 pm
First Quarter MoonSeptember 20th, 7:54 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on September 20th and it is known as the Harvest Moon. This is the time of the year when corn is harvested. Other known names for September’s full moon are the Corn Maker Moon and Corn Harvest Moon referring to harvesting corn. This full moon is also known as the Autumn Moon, Leaves Turning Moon, Moon of Brown Leaves, or Yellow Leaf Moon. These names are for the upcoming fall season. The Child Moon, Mating Moon, and Rutting Moon are also names as young animals are weaned at this time of the year along with it being mating season for many animals.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday August 30th at 3:13 am, we will have a Third Quarter Moon for the second time in the month of August. This means the next several days will be good for stargazing since the moon will not shine as much in the sky.


For the second time this month, a Third Quarter Moon will be in the sky on August 30th.(Stellarium)

Wednesday September 1st is when the Aurigid meteor shower peaks. It’s certainly nothing like the Perseid meteor shower as its maximum rate is only at six meteors per hour but still something to view in the sky.

A minor meteor show will peak on Wednesday September 1st.
A minor meteor show will peak on Wednesday September 1st.(Stellarium)

On Friday September 3rd, the planet Mercury will reach its highest point in the evening sky. This will happen just after sunset as the planet will only reach 11° above the horizon. This will be very difficult in our area to see as the West Virginia mountains take up some of the western horizon. For those that can view the entire western sky, you can spot it.

The planet Mercury will be its highest up in the sky on Friday September 3rd.
The planet Mercury will be its highest up in the sky on Friday September 3rd.(Stellarium)

