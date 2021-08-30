Truck collision claims life of Weyers Cave construction worker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On August 30, 2021, at 12:55 p.m., Charlottesville Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at a construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue in the City of Charlottesville.

Officers arrived on scene to find a cement truck had collided with a pickup truck.

The 53-year-old male driver of the pickup truck, a resident of Weyers Cave, was seriously injured outside his vehicle. CPD says he was transported to UVA Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, CPD says.

No charges have been made and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department.

