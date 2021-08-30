Advertisement

West Virginia ICU patients approaching pandemic high

Gov. Jim Justice continues to urge residents to get vaccinated.(WHSV)
By Associated Press and John Raby
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in West Virginia hospital intensive care units is approaching the high mark in the pandemic.

According to state health data, there are 203 virus patients in ICUs across the state, the most since Jan. 11.

The record is 219 set on Jan. 6. Officials on Monday said there are 640 people hospitalized for the virus, a four-fold jump in the past month. The record of 818 was set on Jan. 5.

Officials says 82% of current virus hospitalizations and 74% of the statewide deaths over the past two months involved unvaccinated people. Gov. Jim Justice continues to urge residents to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

