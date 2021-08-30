Where to find help in case of outages in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Hurricane Ida knocking out power in New Orleans, WHSV wants to help you keep track of possible outages in your area, who you can call for assistance, and what necessities to have in case of an outage.

Dominion Energy:

If you are a Dominion Energy customer, report your outage immediately by calling 866-366-4357.

SVEC:

If you are a Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customer, report an outage by calling 1-800-234-7832.

Harrisonburg Electric Commission:

If you are a Harrisonburg Electric Commission customer, report your outage immediately to 540-434-5361.

FirstEnergy (West Virginia counties):

If you are a FirstEnergy customer, report your outage for Hazardous Situations by calling 1-888-544-4877 immediately.

When the power goes out, do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines. Avoid contact with downed power lines. Report the power outage by calling your power company, do not report outages on social media.

Make sure your cell phone and other devices are fully charged in advance.

To make sure you and your family have the necessities for an outage, SVEC advises that you prepare a home outage kit. Important items to include are:

Flashlights and extra batteries

A battery operated radio

Candles or lanterns and matches

An alternate source of heat

Canned or packaged foods, powdered milk and beverages, dry cereal

Water (one gallon per person per day for drinking; fill bathtub and other containers for flushing toilets and other needs)

Non-electric can opener

Disposable plates and utensils

Camp stove or other emergency cooking device

Extra blankets or sleeping bags

Fire extinguisher

First aid kit

