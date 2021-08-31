Advertisement

134 students disenrolled at Virginia Tech for noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccinations

There are 37,000 students enrolled at Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced 134 students were disenrolled after noncompliance with its policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the university, these students did not submit vaccine documentation or receive a medical or religion-backed exemption.

Virginia Tech officials say they do not know whether any of these students were not planning on returning for reasons other than the COVID-19 vaccines.

There are approximately 37,000 students enrolled at Virginia Tech.

