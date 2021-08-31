A cold front and the remnants of hurricane Ida bring much needed rain but also a flooding threat to the area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After several rounds of storms over the last few weeks, we have not only more storms but the remnants of hurricane Ida to bring widespread rain to the area.

We need the rain! Yes we certainly do need the rain. This is the first real widespread rain event in quite some time. Storms can provide a lot of rain but it’s in a short amount of time and can be limited to a small area. Now remnant tropical storms have historically brought some of the worst flooding events to our area. (Isabel in 2003, Fran in 1996, Agnes in 1972, etc)

Not all remnant storms are bad, these can also bring much needed rain to drought stricken areas. This is exactly what Ida will do. However, because of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain from last Saturday, Monday, and again Tuesday before Ida even gets here, this is still going to lead to concern for flooding or flash flooding.

What’s the difference between flooding and flash flooding? Flash flooding just happens much faster and the water can come up faster than anticipated

BEFORE IDA

It’s a good idea to check things around you house. Clear your gutters or drains. Keep an eye on your basement if it tends to flood. Even though overall widespread winds will not be incredibly high, you may want to secure any outdoor furniture. There can still be high winds in any storm.

Before the remnants of hurricane Ida make it here, we will have a cold front approaching from the north on Tuesday. It will not be a washout but we will start with a few storms in the afternoon and then likely a line or a few waves of storms late afternoon into the evening. This can lead to torrential rain in some spots and localized flooding where we have storms. Not everyone will see a storm Tuesday, this will not be completely widespread.

The remnants of Ida on Wednesday

The actual remnants of hurricane Ida arrive Wednesday morning and will continue through the day. Rain will be heavy at times. There likely will be some thunderstorms on Wednesday and there is a tornado threat. It’s a low end tornado threat but the potential is there. Likely the greatest risk will be east of Shenandoah mountain and across the Shenandoah Valley and east of the Blue Ridge.

A reminder on the power of water:

You may think you’re familiar with your route, but you never know what’s lurking beneath those murky floodwaters. Do not, under ANY circumstances, drive through flooded roadways.



Turn Around, Don’t Drown! pic.twitter.com/TH9cdmWkqJ — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 22, 2020

Just a reminder with the flooding threat Tuesday with storms and Wednesday with Ida remnants

It's NOT worth risking your life, turn around. pic.twitter.com/h5B74nMbWh — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 31, 2021

After the tropical rain

Rivers will still rise after the rain so likely our rivers won’t crest until Thursday so there will still be water around in some areas.

As the rain from Ida moves out of the area Wednesday overnight, we are left with an amazing forecast the rest of the week. A big drop in humidity will leave us with some very comfortable air for Thursday and into the weekend. Finally a nice drop in humidity.

More information on rivers/precipitation:

