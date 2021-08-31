Director of Massanutten Regional Library retires after more than 30 years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Back in 1988, Lois Jones took a part-time job at the Massanutten Regional Library.

“From there I moved up, it was probably less than a year before I was offered a full time job,” Jones explained. “And I’ve been here ever since.”

Leading seven branches across the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Page County, on Tuesday Jones will retire after more than 30 years.

She has seen the library evolve from cassettes and DVDS to computers and eBooks.

“At first we would have patrons come in and say, ‘Could you take me to the shelf where the e-books are?’ It was a learning experience for everybody,” Jones said.

MRL works with various communities in the Valley, from youth programs to English learning classes.

“People’s needs are the same everywhere. There may be various levels but we’re able to help people almost everywhere we are,” Jones said.

Over the last three decades, Lois says the part the matters most is, “the connection with people, that’s the big thing.”

“She never makes it about herself, she is a very caring humble leader servant leader and that its evident in the way she treats everyone with equity and dignity,” Mary Golden Hughes, MRL director of advancement, said.

“She is so warm and welcoming and been such a constant force for our library,” Meg MacGill with MRL added.

Now heading into the next chapter of life Jones says goodbye might not be easy.

“Its just difficult to work in a place that means so much and just be able to walk away,” said Jones.

Still, she is looking forward to watching the library evolve.

“I just feel like I have made a difference. At the time, I might not have realized I was making a difference but just based on comments I’ve heard, it’s been very rewarding,” Jones added.

