Getting your gutters prepared for storms

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With remnants of Hurricane Ida approaching, you may want to make sure your gutters are prepared for large amounts of rain.

Baber Enterprises of Staunton suggests that if you have not done so already, you need to to secure any loose items that can potentially become projectiles into you or your neighbor’s home.

“It may be too late to fix the items now since the storm is coming so closely,” said Sean Baber, vice president of Baber Enterprises. “But after the storm is over, call a licensed professional to come out to see what kind of damage you have and provide you an estimate.”

Since gutters are important to the way water comes off your house, Baber says to make sure to clean them as much as possible.

