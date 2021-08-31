Advertisement

Grant County first responders ask residents to prepare ahead of storm

By John Hood
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - With higher chances of rainfall on Wednesday in Grant, Hardy, and Shenandoah County, first responders are asking residents to stay alert and be prepared.

Peggy Alt, with Grant County OEM & 911, says crews are monitoring the South branch of the Potomac River in Petersburg and have swift water rescue crews on stand by.

She says as of Tuesday morning the water level of the river should not be a concern, but that can always change as the remnants of Hurricane Ida get closer.

Alt says as they continue to prepare for possible flash flooding, emergency officials are asking the county to stay alert and say flash flooding has lead to deaths in the past.

“We had flash flooding on Jordan Run in a creek that’s often very low and a gentleman drove up to where he thought the bridge was and the bridge wasn’t there and he died. So it does happen and you can’t take chances,” Alt said.

Alt says to be alert, be safe and do not cross flood waters.

