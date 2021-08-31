Harrisonburg Fire Department prepares for Hurricane Ida

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Preparation often proves to be a life-saving measure in the face of natural disasters.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is helping the community prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ida in the Valley.

Local personnel are monitoring the track of the storm, which will likely appear in the form of rain. However, the Harrisonburg Fire Department advises community members to stay indoors in the event of heavy rain and potential flooding.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia shared the importance of preparation before the storm.

“Our community members are partners in their own safety. The more prepared our community members are, the less likely that emergency responders are going to have to risk their lives during the height of a storm,” Tobia said.

Chief Tobia added that residents should prepare for potential power outages. They should also place generators outside and at least 15 feet away from their homes.

The City of Staunton is also on alert for Hurricane Ida.

Officials recommend that residents secure outdoor items, like furniture and trash cans. The city also advises community members to stay inside and use flood shields if intense storm conditions arise.

On Tuesday, Staunton Parks and Recreation will begin a slow release of water in Lake Tams in Gypsy Hill Park in an effort to increase stormwater retention capacity.

While the Valley will not see the same devastation as Louisiana and neighboring areas, local officials urge Valley residents to prepare for smaller-scale storms.

