H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 2

High school football schedule changes for week two.
High school football schedule changes for week two.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week two.

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 2 (September 3)

Pendleton County at James Monroe - Postponed

-Game is postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The teams are working to reschedule the game for Tuesday, September 14, according to Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith.

Next Game:

Pendleton County - 9/10 vs. Petersburg

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

