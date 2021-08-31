HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week two.

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 2 (September 3)

Pendleton County at James Monroe - Postponed

-Game is postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The teams are working to reschedule the game for Tuesday, September 14, according to Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith.

Next Game:

Pendleton County - 9/10 vs. Petersburg

