Hurricane Ida remnants moving in

While the area is still in a drought, it won’t be for long. Tropical rain from the remnants of hurricane Ida will be across our area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday looks to be in the 2-4″ rain with a few locally higher amounts where we have the heaviest rain move through. This would be across the northern Potomac Highlands.

While rain is needed this is still going to lead to flooding concerns especially for Wednesday. Be aware especially in flood prone areas, near creeks and rivers. Rivers will still rise even after the rain stops so most of the rivers will not crest until Thursday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and muggy into Tuesday evening. Spotty to scattered showers and an isolated storm. Locally heavy rainfall with rain increasing by late evening. Gusty winds in any storm. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the flooding threat in addition to a tornado threat. This means that the potential is there for flooding and a tornado. It’s a day where you want to pay attention to the weather and any alerts that are issued. We’ll keep you updated throughout the day. If you live in flood-prone areas, then you’ll want to make preparations NOW for what you will do should the waters begin to rise quickly on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: The remnants of Ida will move through the area and will bring drought-breaking rain. However, this is still going to bring a flooding threat especially for creeks and rivers, and flood prone spots. With the center of low pressure cutting through our area or just staying northwest, there is also the potential for a tornado in the afternoon. Typically tornadoes from tropical systems are short-lived and weak (winds 65-95mph), but they can still create damage. This is not a guarantee but because of the position of the center of the low pressure, that puts us on the right side and the conditions will be favorable.

Scattered showers in the morning turn widespread, heavy at times. Temperatures stay in the 70s for the day, likely low to mid 70s with emphasis on the low 70s. Any thunderstorms will do see will add to the heavy rain that the area will be seeing. Right now we are looking at 2-4″ of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday and it would be possible for a few locally higher amounts. Best chance for higher amounts would be Grant, Hardy and Shenandoah counties or where we have the heaviest core of a storm.

Right now we have to closely monitor where the heaviest rain bands will set up. This will happen just north of the center of low pressure. At this time this should stay to our north and west but a slight shift could bring that heaviest band into at least part of the Potomac Highlands and possibly northern Valley. Something to watch closely which is why these areas have the best chance to see the highest and even higher rainfall totals. Above 4″ in these areas is possible.

Rain will continue into the evening and turning lighter with some more breaks closer to sunset. There will still be some water around. Drying out overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s and a nice drop in humidity overnight.

THURSDAY: Cloudy early and refreshing with finally, lower humidity. Decreasing clouds for the rest of the day and very comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s! With low humidity this is going to feel like a fantastic day with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Generally speaking, once a tropical system moves through, skies tend to be stunningly clear and blue, so this will make for a great afternoon for spending some time outside with a break from the heat we’ve seen lately. Keep in mind, however, that rivers will still rise after the rain stops so the rivers won’t even crest until Thursday afternoon. A pleasant night with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. A beautiful day, mainly sunny and warm but comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is below average for this time of year. This will make for a great night for Friday football plans! Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to next weekend with temperatures starting out in the 60s. Mostly sunny again and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Pleasant again overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun today as another cold front pushes through the area. Most areas will stay dry today, but we’ll keep an eye on things as we get closer. Warm and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

MONDAY: A very pleasant day to start the work week. Lots of sunshine all day long and very comfortable. Highs today in the mid to upper 70s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.