JMU offense looks to start strong in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s offense will have a chance to show what it can do Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“There will be some new wrinkles this year in the offense. I am excited to see how it develops,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

During fall camp, Cignetti said the Dukes made some big plays on offense but also struggled at times with consistency and sustaining drives. However, he’s hopeful the unit will be strong this fall under the leadership of first-year offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and sixth-year starting quarterback Cole Johnson.

“I think Cole has had an excellent camp,” said Cignetti. “His rhythm throwing the ball on time, throwing to the right guy continues to improve. We have added some concepts that I think fit his game....I think we have a chance to be really, really good.”

The No. 2-ranked Dukes are preparing to host Morehead State in JMU’s season opener. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium

Atkins, Bentley listed as backup QBs on first JMU depth chart

-Freshman Billy Atkins and redshirt junior Patrick Bentley are listed as the primary backup quarterbacks to Johnson on the Dukes’ first depth chart, which was released Tuesday. Atkins and Bentley were in a battle with redshirt freshman Kyle Adams for the No. 2 QB spot

The depth chart for @JMUFootball is out:



-Billy Atkins & Patrick Bentley listed as backup QBs



-Kaelon Black is No. 2 RB



-Vanhorse is KR, Jordan Swann is PR



-No real surprises on defense pic.twitter.com/7vu26jvvt1 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 31, 2021

-Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black is listed as the Dukes’ No. 2 running back, behind star Percy Agyei-Obese. Agyei-Obese is questionable for Saturday’s opener with a hamstring injury

-Towson transfer Bryce Carter is listed as a starter at defensive end

-Solomon Vanhorse and Black are listed as the Dukes’ kick returners while Maine transfer defensive back Jordan Swann is expected to be JMU’s punt returner

-Redshirt freshmen Cole Potts (right) and Tyshawn Wyatt (left) earned the starting offensive guard spots

