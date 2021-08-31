Law enforcement reflects on increased patrol in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced a partnership with Virginia State Police August 1 for an effort to decrease dangerous driving and crashes on Jefferson Highway and Hermitage Road.

Officials say the traffic safety operation came about to keep people driving in Augusta County safe.

“The increased enforcement presence and efforts by the Virginia State Police in partnership with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is in response from our local residents in Augusta County,” said Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police spokesperson.

Geller says seeing officers out has reminded people to drive safely, and she says it creates a habit of safe driving.

“State troopers and the sheriff’s deputies, we know just by being present, that has an impact on motorist behaviors,” Geller said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported that over the last month on Hermitage Road, 65 people were pulled over. On Jefferson Highway, 243 people were stopped.

“As a result of our traffic safety campaign, we have seen a very positive response in the behaviors of motorists,” Geller said.

The traffic safety campaign was only a month long, so officially it will end Tuesday, August 31. However, law enforcement officials will evaluate results and determine what comes next.

Geller says Tuesday isn’t the last time you’ll see increased patrol on Jefferson and Hermitage.

“Of course, we’re going to definitely have an increased presence, not only on these routes but also on I-81 coming up on Labor Day Weekend,” Geller said.

Law enforcement officials remind drivers to slow down and stay aware.

