Lemn preparing to make debut as Bridgewater head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Lemn will make his debut for Bridgewater Saturday afternoon.

Lemn is preparing for his first game as head coach of the BC football program. The Eagles host Gettysburg Saturday afternoon.

“Kind of like the enthusiasm that goes along with the game, that first hit comes, that first play comes and you realize you need to focus in and do your job,” said Lemn.

A former JMU football star offensive lineman, Lemn is taking over for Michael Clark, for one of the most successful coaches in NCAA Division III football history. Lemn served as an assistant coach on Clark’s staff. Now, he will be in charge of the entire team when the Eagles and Bullets square off Saturday in Bridgewater.

“My job will obviously be managing the game, calling the offense, and making sure that we are doing the best that we can in the situations that we’re in,” said Lemn.

Saturday’s game between Bridgewater and Gettysburg is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

