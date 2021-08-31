NFL team announces first female scout

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chicago Bears shared exciting news for women in the sports world.

Ashton Washington was promoted to a full-time scout for the Bears, making her the first female scout in the history of the team.

Washington joined the Bears as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship earlier this summer. She previously worked in athletics for Texas Tech and the Houston Rednecks of the XFL.

Washington’s promotion is proof that women are stepping into major roles in the football world.

Here in the Valley, Broadway football operations assistant Allison Wilkin is building her own career in sports.

“There is a huge place for women in football in the future and I think it can begin at the high school level. Now, you see a lot more women at the professional level which is awesome. Broadway has given me the opportunity to step into this world,” Wilkin said.

Wilkin is not the only woman working for Head Coach Danny Grogg at Broadway High School; Katie Getz is also on the operations team.

Wilkin and Getz joined the Broadway football program after roles with the Valley Baseball League.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.