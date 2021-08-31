Advertisement

Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a woman suspected of leaving human remains in a backpack in a dumpster.

The woman’s identity was not released, but police say they’re continuing to investigate the incident.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 11000 block of Hull Street Road for the report that a woman put a backpack in a dumpster behind the store several hours earlier.

Police said it was reported that the woman went into the store without the backpack before leaving.

“A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it and called police,” a release said.

Chesterfield police said officers at the scene found “what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.”

Surveillance cameras caught video of the woman who police say left the backpack in the dumpster.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 immediately because she or someone else may be in need of medical attention.

