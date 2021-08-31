Advertisement

Police: Missing man with mental health condition ran from family member on I-64

Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man who they say has a mental health condition and needs medication.

Stephen Harold Cleaton, a 37-year-old man, was riding with a family member and became agitated. Police say the driver pulled over on Interstate 64 in an attempt to calm Cleaton, but he ran from the vehicle.

The vehicle was parked on I-64 near mile marker 200, near Interstate 295.

Police say Cleaton likely has cuts on his feet.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or your local police agency, if outside of Henrico.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Augusta Health
Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Truck collision claims life of Weyers Cave construction worker
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
A cold front and the remnants of Hurricane Ida bring much needed rain but also a flooding threat to the area
Snead is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. Sheriff Smith says...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest man for sexual assault
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Virginia high court rules for teacher in transgender debate
Governor Ralph Northam has granted a posthumous pardon to 7 Black men from Martinsville...
‘This is about righting wrongs’: Va. governor grants posthumous pardon to the ‘Martinsville 7’
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,487 on Tuesday