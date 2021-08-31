Shenandoah County Sheriff reflects on aiding in response to Katrina

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Back in 2005, Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter sent staff and a tractor trailer full of food and water to help the emergency response effort after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. Following the surge of Hurricane Ida 16 years later, Carter is reflecting on that experience.

“It was like a warzone, I mean it was really a total stress on the infrastructure down there with regard to response of emergency services, the levy system just didn’t hold up,” said Carter.

In 2005 the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Holtzman Oil, Wholesome Foods, Appalachian Freight and One Stop Deli to fill the tractor trailer with food and water to send to New Orleans along with officers.

“My biggest concern was getting staff down there and not being able to get them home,” said Carter. “I was worried about them and their safety and getting them back, there were fuel shortage issues, and getting them down on location was one thing but getting them to return was another.”

Carter says despite the devastation Hurricane Ida has caused, New Orleans appeared to be much more prepared for the storm than it was 16 years ago during Katrina.

“The local and state officials, it just didn’t appear to me had a firm grasp of how to manage that disaster,” said Carter. “Looking from the outside in, it seems as though they’re having a better response and the infrastructure they’ve built since Katrina with regard to levies and pumping systems and things like that, I think that’s been extremely helpful.”

Carter says aiding in the massive disaster relief effort in the aftermath of Katrina has helped shape him and his department in the years since.

“There are a huge amount of resources and people that get engaged in these efforts and to get a piece and understanding of that, it’s been helpful to me and I think it’s helpful to the staff,” he said.

Carter encourages anyone who can to donate to the Red Cross’s relief efforts for the damage done by Hurricane Ida.

