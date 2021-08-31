Valley sees increase in homeschooling

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Valley and across the nation there has been an increase in parents opting to homeschool their children this fall.

Local co-ops and homeschool support groups say they have seen an increase in new families this year, as parents opt to homeschool their children for a variety of reasons.

“The homeschool community here it’s very robust, there are many different groups to where people can really find their group, find the people that they feel like they fit in with and there’s a lot of support,” said Kristin Miller, a member of the Valley Home Educators board.

Valley Home Educators is a group that supports homeschool families and co-ops by coordinating events and helping them get the resources they need. They say this year has seen the largest number of new families in years.

“Valley Home Educators currently has 70 families, which represent about 200 kids within our organization, of those 70 about 25 percent are actually new families,” said Angela Heatwole, a board member and former chair of Valley Home Educators.

The group says some families are opting to homeschool their children because of Virginia’s COVID-19 regulations in schools.

“Some of them are concerned that there may be the back and forth between virtual schooling and in-schooling or having to do quarantining,” said Kristin Miller.

Another reason they’ve seen is parents being concerned with the curriculum that is taught in schools.

“There’s different teaching plans and different curriculum that is brought into the schools that some parents are maybe not comfortable with,” said Miller.

“Homeschooling gives the parents the opportunity to be the authority in their children’s education, so parents get to own what their kids learn,” added Angela Heatwole.

Seeing the growing number of homeschool students in the area, the Rockingham County Fire Department is extending its fire safety program to these students and their families.

“What we would like to do is offer the exact same program that we do in the public schools or to offer a modified one that would suit their schedule and their needs,” said Tyler Jessup, the department’s fire and life safety specialist.”

“If you know somebody who is doing homeschooling or your child goes to a home school co-op or even a private school and they’re not getting our programs and they’re within Rockingham County please reach out to use,” he added. “We want to make sure that everybody and all kids are given the opportunity to hear the safety information.”

Any homeschool parents or co-ops interested in the program should contact the department at 540-564-3175 and ask for either Jessup or Fiona Alberston to schedule a participation time.

Several new co-ops have started in the area, and existing ones are growing. The Creative Kids Co-op says their enrollment is up 50 percent from last year.

