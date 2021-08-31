ValleyFest in need of volunteers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ValleyFest is back and they need your help.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 20th anniversary of the ValleyFest Beer and Wine Festival, September 18 on the slopes of Massanutten Resort. Event organizers say they are in need of more volunteers.

“Volunteers, that’s the life blood of any event and so, the more people we have, the bigger success it can be and again,” said Christopher Quinn, president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. “Being this is our 20th anniversary we want people to get out there, interact with everyone.”

This year’s music lineup includes bands Fleetwood Macked and Bombshell RVA.

For more on how you can volunteer, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.