VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Route 340/Stuarts Draft Highway and Kindig Road.

VSP says a 2013 Ford Focus ST was traveling south at a high rate of speed when it struck head-on a 2011 Honda Pilot that was turning left from the northbound lane of Route 340 onto Kindig Road.

The impact of the crash caused the Focus to run off the road, strike an embankment and overturn several times.

VSP says neither the adult male driver nor the adult male passenger of the Focus was wearing a safety belt, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Augusta Health, where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger died at the scene.

The female driver of the Honda was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious injuries.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation. The victims have not been identified at this time.

State police is looking into the possibility that the Ford Focus was racing another vehicle just prior to the crash happening. The other vehicle is described as a silver unknown make or model SUV.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the crash is encouraged to contact state police at 434-352-7128 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.