AAA reminds drivers to be on alert with remnants of Ida heading into the area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With remnants of Tropical Depression Ida moving into the area, AAA wants to remind drivers of safety tips when on the road in wet or severe weather.

Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson, said one key reminder is to turn around, don’t drown.

He said as little as six inches of water can cause a car to loose connection with the pavement.

Dean said it is a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car with water, snacks, and any necessary medication and said it is best to stay off the road if you can.

Recommended Hurricane Preparedness Items:

Water (one gallon per person, per day, for at least three days)

Three-day supply of non-perishable food

Flashlight and extra batteries

First-aid kit

Adequate supplies of paper towels, toilet paper and sanitizing wipes

Face masks, gloves, soap and hand sanitizer

Cell phone, power bank and charger

Pet food and extra water

Prescription medications

A container so you can easily take your items along if you have to evacuate to a shelter or other location

“If you do have to go out, leave early, slow down, plan to run into delays then you are more aware of what is going on on the roadway. Increase that following distance, break early, and drive with extra caution,” Dean said.

AAA Driving Tips:

Pay Attention to emergency alerts: Alerts are provided by the National Weather Service to mobile phones with no sign up required. Adding the Alerts are provided by the National Weather Service to mobile phones with no sign up required. Adding the National Weather Service to a mobile phone home screen can also make more detailed local information easier to find.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location.

Seek higher ground: If the vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately.

Never drive through standing water: Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines, be deeper than it appears, or have significant force from flooding.

Standing water may also be hiding potholes: Another good reason not to drive through it!

Watch for hydroplaning: No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel drive vehicles. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. Avoid using cruise control as it can cause hydroplaning.

Be wary of high wind conditions : Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways.

Watch out for debris or downed wires on the roadways : If in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed power line, the best rule is to stay there until help arrives. If there is an imminent danger, such a fire, stand on the door frame or edge of the vehicle and jump clear with both feet at the same time. Do not make contact with anything on the vehicle so that your body does not become a pathway for the electricity to reach the earth.

Make yourself visible: If you are forced to stop in traffic due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately.

Take the nearest exit: If conditions worsen to the point where there are any safety concerns, exit the roadway. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge unless it is unsafe to proceed otherwise. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

