Afton Express bus service starts Sept. 1

The Afton Express (FILE)
The Afton Express (FILE)(WHSV)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Afton Express, a bus service that carries riders over Afton Mountain, kicked off September 1.

The transit manager for the project, Nancy Gourley, says the four morning runs ran smoothly despite the bad weather. She hopes that ridership will continue to grow.

“You know people who rode the bus were driven by a professional driver, and they were able to sit back and relax and enjoy the WiFi on the bus, or just take a rest, close their eyes and rest and have somebody else worry about traffic and the weather,” Gourley said.

The bus will be free for riders throughout the month of September.

