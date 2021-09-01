Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating larceny

Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to request the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects that were involved in several larcenies on East Side Hwy.

Sheriff Donald Smith says the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or knows these two individuals, please contact Sgt. Will at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

