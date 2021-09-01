Advertisement

Community rallies behind brothers killed in fatal crash

VSP continues to investigate the crash.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County area is grieving the loss of two brothers killed in a fatal crash Monday night.

The community has rallied behind their loved ones with a GoFundMe page.

Their friends and family say on the fundraising page that Austin and Blake Groah were always smiling and full of friendship. The page states the two men leave behind three children.

Donations are being collected for the family and funeral costs. Over half of the $5,000 goal has been raised.

Virginia State Police say the brothers died after a high-speed car crash at the intersection of Stuarts Draft Highway and Kindig Road. VSP is currently investigating the incident.

Troopers say when the two men crashed, they hit another driver, who was taken to Augusta Health with serious injuries.

Loved ones say they also plan to organize a fundraiser with Jersey Mikes in Waynesboro.

