Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine order for most state employees takes effect

Photo: WDBJ7
Photo: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A mandate that most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing is taking effect.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s order kicks in Wednesday and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees.

The Democratic governor issued the directive earlier in August as the delta variant drove a national surge in COVID-19 cases.

Most have involved unvaccinated people. The nation’s only doctor-governor said in August that the nation’s three vaccines are safe and widely available.

Virginia joins other states that have already taken similar measures. They include California, New York and North Carolina.

Northam’s order will require unvaccinated workers to show proof of negative tests weekly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
A cold front and the remnants of Hurricane Ida bring much needed rain but also a flooding threat to the area
Augusta Health
Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Truck collision claims life of Weyers Cave construction worker

Latest News

Here's a look at Dominion Energy's outage map from Wednesday, September 1 at 11:00 a.m.
Outages around the Valley
The remnants of Ida will push through and race out of here Wednesday afternoon
Update as Ida pivots through the area
Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating larceny
H.S. Volleyball: East Rockingham vs. Spotswood (8/31/21)
H.S. Volleyball: East Rockingham vs. Spotswood (8/31/21)