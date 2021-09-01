Advertisement

Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.

Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom and Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A tree came crashing down on a woman’s SUV early Wednesday, September 1, sending her to the hospital.

Albemarle County police say there’s nothing she could’ve done to avoid this freak accident: She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene along Route 53 / Thomas Jefferson Parkway around 9 a.m. A tree had fallen across the roadway and landed on top of the front part of an SUV.

“I drive through here all the time and I’ve seen trees down before, but never one on top of a vehicle,” ACPD Master Police Officer Chip Riley said. “She is very lucky to be alive.”

Police say the driver was extricated within 30 minutes and was transported to the Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“She was awake and talking when she left,” ACPD Mast Police Officer Katherine Kane said.

A portion of the road between Route 20 and Milton Road had to be closed off to allow crews to remove the tree. There is no estimated time of re-opening.

09/01/2021 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 8:58 am units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Departments were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Thomas Jefferson Parkway (Route 53), west of Monticello. A tree fell across the roadway and landed on top of the driver/front passenger portion of a passing vehicle. The driver was extricated within 30 minutes and was transported to UVa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas Jefferson Parkway between Route 20 and Milton Road remains closed to traffic until the remains of the tree can be removed. There is no estimated time of re-opening.

