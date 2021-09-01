Advertisement

Henrico schools’ raise minimum pay to over $17/hour for bus drivers

A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the...
A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the Virginia Retirement System.((Source: U.S. Army))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools announced the hourly bus driver and other transportation staff member’s pay has been raised to $17.15/hour.

The school district says the pay hike increased 15% from $14.91/hour and will be reflected in the first paycheck associated with the new year, which employees will receive on Sept. 15.

Drivers who already make $17.15 will get a 2.37% pay increase.

A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the Virginia Retirement System.

Depending on licensure, new bus drivers will receive:

  • A $3,000 bonus for drivers with a commercial driver’s license (CDL), plus “S” and “P” endorsements.
  • A $2,000 bonus for drivers with a CDL (but no “S” and “P” endorsements).
  • A $1,000 bonus for brand new drivers.

Bonuses will be paid in installments throughout the year and are for new hires only.

To apply for a position, click here.

For more information or questions, contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
Ida remnants moving out of our area
Augusta Health
Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack

Latest News

On I-81 at MM 294 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer...
I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays
Ida remnants moving out of the area
Severe threat over but flooding for some continues
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,407 on Wednesday
BBBS Bowl for Kids Sake Preview
BBBS Bowl for Kids Sake Preview