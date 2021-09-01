Ida is pushing through, flood threat remains, but severe weather pushing east

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (see section below “The remnants of Ida today”)

After several rounds of storms over the last few weeks, we have not only more storms but the remnants of hurricane Ida to bring widespread rain to the area.

We need the rain! Yes we certainly do need the rain. This is the first real widespread rain event in quite some time. Storms can provide a lot of rain but it’s in a short amount of time and can be limited to a small area. Now remnant tropical storms have historically brought some of the worst flooding events to our area. (Isabel in 2003, Fran in 1996, Agnes in 1972, etc)

Not all remnant storms are bad, these can also bring much needed rain to drought stricken areas. This is exactly what Ida will do. However, because of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain from last Saturday, Monday, and again Tuesday before Ida even gets here, this is still going to lead to concern for flooding or flash flooding.

What’s the difference between flooding and flash flooding? Flash flooding just happens much faster and the water can come up faster than anticipated (it happens in a “flash”)

The remnants of Ida today

Rain, heavy at times, will continue through this afternoon into the evening. Our tornado threat is now over, as the severe weather has pushed to the east. Our biggest threat now will be flash flooding, particularly in creeks and rivers, as well as places that are prone to flooding.

Timing: the heaviest rain is already pulling away, and we will see more scattered to spotty activity for the rest of today. More isolated by the time the sun goes down. Clouds will quickly race out of here overnight, and we’ll see the humidity drop as well.

Rainfall

Overall for many areas this is going to be a good soaking rain. That good soaking rain still comes with a flash flooding threat. Creeks and rivers will need to closely be monitored for flooding. Overall we’re looking at about 2-4″ of rain across the area. In the graphic below we have a magical line dividing the area to depict the best chance of highest rainfall amounts, and lower rainfall amounts.

North of about Rt. 33 is where we expected the higher end of the rainfall rain plus this is where we have the best chance to see some amounts higher than 4″. Yes 5-6″ would be possible across the northern Potomac Highlands and north.

The core of the heaviest rainfall is expected in Pennsylvania and the panhandle of Maryland where as much as 5-10″ of rain could be possible.

Rainfall is still not going to be perfectly even like this. We can easily get a storm with a heavy core anywhere. But this is generally the breakdown of the rain and who has the best chance to see more or the lower end. Most areas south of Rt. 33 have the best chance to see around the 2″ range and possibly even a little less than 2″ for some.

A reminder on the power of water:

You may think you’re familiar with your route, but you never know what’s lurking beneath those murky floodwaters. Do not, under ANY circumstances, drive through flooded roadways.



Just a reminder with the flooding threat Tuesday with storms and Wednesday with Ida remnants

Tornado Threat

The tornado threat has now moved past the area.

High Wind

While high winds are not going to be widespread, it’s just going to be breezy (gusts 15-25mph), lasting even after the center of circulation moves past the area.

So potential for power outages is low. Meaning widespread outages not expected but if lightning strikes a transformer or takes a tree down onto a line, yes there can be outages but widespread outages not expected.

After the tropical rain

Rivers will still rise after the rain so likely our rivers won’t crest until Thursday so there will still be water around in some areas.

As the rain from Ida moves out of the area Wednesday overnight, we are left with an amazing forecast the rest of the week. A big drop in humidity will leave us with some very comfortable air for Thursday and into the weekend. Finally a nice drop in humidity.

More information on rivers/precipitation:

