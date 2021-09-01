Ida remnants moving out of our area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The remnants of Ida providing the area with much needed rain but we still have seen flooding and rivers will still rise into Thursday.

What’s the difference between flooding and flash flooding? Flash flooding just happens much faster and the water can come up faster than anticipated (it happens in a “flash”)

The local drought conditions (whsv)

The remnants of Ida today

What’s left of the rain is a few spotty showers into the evening through about sunset. We will have some breaks in the clouds. Any additional flooding is going to be confined to creeks and rivers that can still rise after the rain stops.

There is no severe threat for the rest of today. The severe and tornado threat will remain east of our area. We will be updating this article with rain amounts this afternoon. Overall it looks like most have picked up about 2″ to nearly 5″ of rain.

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals across the area. This can be different at your house, they are not going to be even, not by any means pic.twitter.com/quVAw5KMHU — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 1, 2021

There is still high water around. There is still some flooding and rivers will continue to rise into Thursday even after the rain stops. There is a link at the bottom of this article where you can check out river levels.

Cooks creek is very full but not overflowing its banks in Dayton. What are your reports? pic.twitter.com/x0BWADNOp8 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 1, 2021

4.9" of rain at Beacon Hill Rd. near Lacey Spring

📸 Erma Smith@NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/ydBlq9Dntj — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 1, 2021

Tornado Threat

The tornado threat has now moved past the area.

High Wind

While high winds are not going to be widespread, it’s just going to be breezy (gusts 15-25mph), lasting even after the center of circulation moves past the area.

So potential for power outages is low. Meaning widespread outages not expected but if lightning strikes a transformer or takes a tree down onto a line, yes there can be outages but widespread outages not expected.

After the tropical rain

Rivers will still rise after the rain so likely our rivers won’t crest until Thursday so there will still be water around in some areas.

As the rain from Ida moves out of the area Wednesday overnight, we are left with an amazing forecast the rest of the week. A big drop in humidity will leave us with some very comfortable air for Thursday and into the weekend. Finally a nice drop in humidity.

A drop in humidity after Wednesday night (whsv)

More information on rivers/precipitation:

Here’s a link to the weather section of the website where we have more resources on river levels, creek levels, precipitation anomalies, drought conditions, soil moisture, etc.

Other related links:

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.