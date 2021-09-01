Advertisement

JMU graduate students offering local mental health services

Dr. Amanda Evans
Dr. Amanda Evans
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the past year, mental health has become increasingly important during the pandemic.

Graduate students at James Madison University are learning to offer care to the community.

The JMU graduate psychology department was awarded a $1.6 million grant to support students as they deliver counseling and psychological services to rural areas.

JMU Associate Professor Amanda Evans said the program will allow 100 students to receive $10,000 stipends to work in this four-year program.

“There were increasing mental health needs in our schools and in our communities within rural Virginia. We need more providers and the federal government offers this grant,” Evans explained.

Evans added that there is a desperate need for support in the community as the Commonwealth recorded the highest number of overdoses this past year.

She urged any individuals who need support to visit the JMU Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic or reach out to a national helpline here.

