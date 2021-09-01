Neighborhoods flood and streets close in the Friendly City after rainfall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg had several road closures Wednesday afternoon, after neighborhoods flooded with rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Parts of North Liberty St. and Jefferson St. were closed temporarily to prevent vehicles from driving through flood water.

City officials tell WHSV one home in that neighborhood called the city ahead of the rain to be relocated during the storm and another home was evacuated as the rain was coming down.

Both families have found shelter working with the Harrisonburg Salvation Army.

Edwin Ayala Chavez has lived off Jefferson St. since he was 2 and says his backyard floods every few years.

“I would say maybe two to three years ago, like this bad a couple of years ago because we would experience heavy rainfall but sometimes it gets to this extreme but its due to how bad the drainage is,” Chavez said.

The water level Wednesday afternoon was just about 6 inches from reaching Chavez’s back yard porch and was even up against the foundation of the home.

Speaking of drainage issues, on the other side of Chavez’s home crews with Harrisonburg Public Works was working to remove an inflatable pool that had clogged a storm drain, preventing water from draining.

The Harrisonburg Salvation Army has offered shelter to anyone affected by Wednesday’s flooding.

JUST IN: the city tells me one resident was evacuated from their home on Jefferson St. due to this mornings storm. They say this resident lives in a home that’s been known to flood. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/hhzyZxcO47 — John Hood (@WHSV_John) September 1, 2021

