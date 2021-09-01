New hotel opening in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic has taken a toll on the nation’s economy. In the Friendly City, there are signs of recovery and growth.

A new Holiday Inn Express and Suites is preparing to welcome its first guests.

Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said the hotel is opening an opportune time for tourism in the Valley; college students are back in class and the Dukes kick off the fall football season on Saturday.

Bell is confident that the Holiday Inn will create more jobs in the community along with an increase in tax revenue from visitors.

“Hotels were some of the hardest-hit aspects of the tourism industry. It is very exciting for a new hotel to be opening right now, after a very challenging year for tourism,” Bell explained.

Although tourism might increase, Bell urged the community to continue supporting local businesses here in the Valley.

