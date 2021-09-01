Advertisement

New hotel opening in the Valley

Holiday Inn Express and Suites
Holiday Inn Express and Suites(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic has taken a toll on the nation’s economy. In the Friendly City, there are signs of recovery and growth.

A new Holiday Inn Express and Suites is preparing to welcome its first guests.

Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said the hotel is opening an opportune time for tourism in the Valley; college students are back in class and the Dukes kick off the fall football season on Saturday.

Bell is confident that the Holiday Inn will create more jobs in the community along with an increase in tax revenue from visitors.

“Hotels were some of the hardest-hit aspects of the tourism industry. It is very exciting for a new hotel to be opening right now, after a very challenging year for tourism,” Bell explained.

Although tourism might increase, Bell urged the community to continue supporting local businesses here in the Valley.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Truck collision claims life of Weyers Cave construction worker
Augusta Health
Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
A cold front and the remnants of Hurricane Ida bring much needed rain but also a flooding threat to the area
Snead is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. Sheriff Smith says...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest man for sexual assault

Latest News

Dr. Amanda Evans
JMU graduate students offering local mental health services
Lake Tams at Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park.
Staunton prepares for potential flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ida
Lemn to make debut as Bridgewater football head coach
Lemn to make debut as Bridgewater football head coach
JMU offense looking to start strong in season opener
JMU offense looking to start strong in season opener