Outages around the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to Wednesday’s weather conditions, some residents throughout the Shenandoah Valley have reported power outages.

Here are local outages as of 11:00 a.m. on September 1, 2021.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: Click here (https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=SVEC ) to check for outages throughout the day.

- 9 in Augusta County

- 64 in Page County

- 69 in Rockingham County

- 73 in Shenandoah County

If you are a Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customer, report an outage by calling 1-800-234-7832.

Dominion Energy: Click here (https://outagemap.dominionenergy.com/external/default.html ) to check for outages throughout the day.

- 1 in Augusta County

- 0 in Harrisonburg

- 0 in Page County

- 78 in Rockingham County

- 2,003 in Shenandoah County

- 0 in Staunton

- 0 in Waynesboro

If you are a Dominion Energy customer, report your outage immediately by calling 866-366-4357.

Harrisonburg Electric Commission is reporting customers without power.

- __ in Harrisonburg

If you are a Harrisonburg Electric Commission customer, report your outage immediately to 540-434-5361.

FirstEnergy: Click here (http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/mdwv.html) for outages throughout the day:

- 12 in Grant County

- 210 in Hardy County

- 113 in Pendleton County

If you are a FirstEnergy customer, report your outage for Hazardous Situations by calling 1-888-544-4877 immediately.

When the power goes out, do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines. Avoid contact with downed power lines. Report the power outage by calling your power company.

To make sure you and your family have the necessities for an outage, SVEC advises that you prepare a home outage kit. Important items to include are:

- Flashlights and extra batteries

- A battery operated radio

- Candles or lanterns and matches

- An alternate source of heat

- Canned or packaged foods, powdered milk and beverages, dry cereal

- Water (one gallon per person per day for drinking; fill bathtub and other containers for flushing toilets and other needs)

- Non-electric can opener

- Disposable plates and utensils

- Camp stove or other emergency cooking device

- Extra blankets or sleeping bags

- Fire extinguisher

- First aid kit

