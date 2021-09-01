Advertisement

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue warn of debris on the river this Labor Day weekend

By John Hood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Following heavy rainfall on Wednesday in the Valley, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue is asking boaters to be vigilant out on the waters this Labor Day weekend.

Capt. Doug Gooden, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, says they have been keeping their eyes on bodies of waters around the valley which have stayed relatively low this summer.

Gooden says with the low levels this year, water rescue has been mostly because of inexperience out on the water.

However, with rainfall, the level has increased and while there is no concern about the Shenandoah River Wednesday night, Gooden says if you’re going out on the river still be careful.

“The biggest concern with the increase in the water today is all the debris that was possibly washed out,” Gooden said. “So where it could have been a clear area there could be a tree in the way or other debris.”

Gooden says while their call volume at the Port Road Station was low Wednesday afternoon, they did receive several calls for downed power lines.

