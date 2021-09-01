Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

Doolan is known to have contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is in Shenandoah County.
Doolan is known to have contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is in Shenandoah County.(Warren County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to announce that an inmate from RSW Regional Jail is on the run.

Christopher Jay Doolan is charged with several crimes from Shenandoah County.

The Warren County Sheriff received a call August 31 that Doolan did not return to jail after going to a doctor’s appointment.

Doolan has contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is Shenandoah County. He is a convicted felon with several drug, burglary and larceny charges. Officials say he is known to carry a firearm, therefore caution is advised when approached.

If you see the subject or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact Lt. Mike Glavis at mglavis@warrencountysheriff.org or (540) 664-2990.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
Ida remnants moving out of our area
Augusta Health
Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack

Latest News

VSP continues to investigate the crash.
Community rallies behind brothers killed in fatal crash
Most of Downtown Staunton is overly aware of how to deal with flooding.
Staunton residents prepare for flooding despite trauma
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
If that COVID-19 booster shot window shrinks, we could see more mass clinics like at The...
VDH preparing two plans for COVID-19 booster shots as feds debate six-month or eight-month window