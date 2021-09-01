Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to announce that an inmate from RSW Regional Jail is on the run.

Christopher Jay Doolan is charged with several crimes from Shenandoah County.

The Warren County Sheriff received a call August 31 that Doolan did not return to jail after going to a doctor’s appointment.

Doolan has contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is Shenandoah County. He is a convicted felon with several drug, burglary and larceny charges. Officials say he is known to carry a firearm, therefore caution is advised when approached.

If you see the subject or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact Lt. Mike Glavis at mglavis@warrencountysheriff.org or (540) 664-2990.

